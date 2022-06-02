Eric Bieniemy Makes His Feelings On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After working with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the past six years, wide receiver Tyreek Hill went to the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bieniemy lamented the departure of Hill. But he made it clear that it's his job to move on and develop the players that the Chiefs still have.

“Tyreek was loved, he’ll be missed. Now it’s time to develop the ones we have," Bieniemy said.

Under Bieniemy's tutelage, Hill became one of the NFL's premier offensive players. Hill has made the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons and has been an All-Pro selection four times.

Last year Hill had a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Losing Tyreek Hill will probably be felt in Kansas City. But the team should have sufficient firepower to replace him in due time.

The Chiefs still have a fairly stacked group of receivers between Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon and talented rookies like Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross.

And with Patrick Mahomes still throwing the football, it would almost be surprising if the Chiefs DID miss a beat in the absence of Tyreek Hill.

Suffice it to say, the Chiefs might be feeling pretty confident that they won't miss their all-world wide receiver.

Will Eric Bieniemy come to regret Tyreek Hill leave the Chiefs?