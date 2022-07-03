Eric Dickerson Reveals Prediction For Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell

HONOLULU, HAWAII - AUGUST 17: Los Angeles Rams HOF legend Eric Dickerson takes a selfie with fans during the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Two former all-pro running backs are set to square off in the ring later this month.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon bell agreed to fight each other on Jul. 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This will be the first fight for both, which makes picking a winner to be potentially difficult.

One former player who didn't have difficulty with his decision was Eric Dickerson. He's going with Peterson to beat Bell.

"I know how strong AP is," Dickerson said to TMZ Sports.

Dickerson thinks that Peterson is the bigger and stronger fighter as well.

It'll be interesting to see how long this fight goes. If it goes close to the distance, there's no doubt fatigue will settle in for both.

We'll have to see if Peterson can make Dickerson look good when that fight gets underway.