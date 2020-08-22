Former NFL QB’s Ex-Wife Charged With 12 Felonies

The ex-wife of a former NFL quarterback has reportedly been charged with 12 felonies.

Erik Kramer, 55, played in the NFL in 1987 and again from 1991-98. In between, he played in the Canadian Football League.

The former NFL quarterback amassed 15,337 passing yards, 92 touchdowns and 79 interceptions during his time in the league. He played collegiately at NC State and was the ACC’s Player of the Year in 1987.

Unfortunately, Kramer attempted suicide five years ago. He shot himself in the head, but survived. The woman who married him a year after that attempt is now facing felony charges for allegedly taking advantage of him.

From Pro Football Talk:

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports has a lengthy profile of Kramer, detailing how he has attempted to recover from both the physical and mental injuries of his suicide attempt. Among the challenges facing Kramer since that suicide attempt is that in 2016 he married Cortney Baird in a courthouse ceremony that none of his friends or family attended. Kramer now says he was still struggling with an inability to make decisions because of his severe frontal lobe injury, and he couldn’t understand the implications of the marriage. “It was basically like marrying a 4-year-old,” Kramer said.

Baird was reportedly arrested this year and charged with 12 felonies. The felonies reportedly include elder abuse, identity theft and forgery. She has reportedly pleaded not-guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.

