Erik Spoelstra, Wife Announce Major Personal News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022 has been a big year for Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. After leading his team to their best regular season since the Big 3 era and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, he just got some huge personal news.

On Monday, Spoelstra and his wife Nikki announced that their family is growing bigger: Nikki will be having their third child. The child is due this coming fall. No doubt a gender reveal party will be coming soon too.

Erik and Nikki have been married since July 2016. They have two sons together.

The birth of their third child will undoubtedly cap off what has been an incredible year for Spoelstra.

The 2021-22 season saw the Miami Heat go 53-29 in the regular season. It was their most wins since the 2013-14 season, when LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade won 54 games en route to a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance.

In the playoffs, Erik Spoelstra and the Heat easily put away the Atlanta Hawks before getting a little more of a challenge from the Philadelphia 76ers. They beat Philadelphia in six before facing the Boston Celtics.

Despite taking the lead twice against Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals, they ultimately lost the series in seven games. Their shot at reaching the Finals for the second team is three years was thwarted.

But while the NBA season may not have ended on a high note for Erik Spoelstra, the calendar year 2022 certainly will.

Congratulations to the Spoelstra family!