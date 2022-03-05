The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Offseason Rumors

Erin Andrews working during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks on camera during the fourth quarter of a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers offseason rumors continue to swirl.

Earlier this weekend, reports surfaced, suggesting the Green Bay Packers quarterback was “truly torn” on where he wants to play in 2022.

Rodgers is coming off an MVP season in Green Bay, though he’s reportedly considering other teams this offseason.

A couple of different NFL teams are reportedly in play for Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay. The Steelers, Broncos and Titans are reportedly viewed as the contenders.

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who considers Rodgers a friend, reacted to the rumors in an interview with The Spun. She wants Rodgers to stay put in Green Bay.

“Green Bay. I don’t want him to leave the NFC and I don’t want him to leave Green Bay. It’s good business for FOX,” Andrews told The Spun when asked for a preferred landing spot for Rodgers.

The Packers are coming off another tough playoff loss, this one coming to the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

“They have been very close and I’ve been there for basically all of their losses like in the NFC championship a few years ago,” Andrews added. “You hate it for them. I really thought we were going to see them in the NFC championship.”

Perhaps we’ll get a decision from Rodgers soon.

