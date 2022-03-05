Erin Andrews Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Offseason Rumors

Aaron Rodgers offseason rumors continue to swirl.

Earlier this weekend, reports surfaced, suggesting the Green Bay Packers quarterback was “truly torn” on where he wants to play in 2022.

Rodgers is coming off an MVP season in Green Bay, though he’s reportedly considering other teams this offseason.

With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2022

A couple of different NFL teams are reportedly in play for Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay. The Steelers, Broncos and Titans are reportedly viewed as the contenders.

Let's use some common sense. If there aren't one or more viable options tentatively lined up for Aaron Rodgers, there's no decision to make at this point. Green Bay or Not Green Bay is not a real decision. Green Bay or Denver is a decision. Green Bay or Pittsburgh is a decision. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2022

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who considers Rodgers a friend, reacted to the rumors in an interview with The Spun. She wants Rodgers to stay put in Green Bay.

“Green Bay. I don’t want him to leave the NFC and I don’t want him to leave Green Bay. It’s good business for FOX,” Andrews told The Spun when asked for a preferred landing spot for Rodgers.

The Packers are coming off another tough playoff loss, this one coming to the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

“They have been very close and I’ve been there for basically all of their losses like in the NFC championship a few years ago,” Andrews added. “You hate it for them. I really thought we were going to see them in the NFC championship.”

Perhaps we’ll get a decision from Rodgers soon.