Erin Andrews Describes How She Felt About Her ABC Firing

Erin Andrews had an eventful summer career-wise.

The FOX NFL sideline reporter was preparing for the start of the 2020 regular season, which kicked off last weekend. Andrews was on the call for arguably the biggest Week 1 game, which featured the New Orleans Saints beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andrews also lost another prominent TV job, though. The longtime Dancing With The Stars co-host was axed by ABC. Her longtime co-host, Tom Bergeron, was also ousted. The duo is being replaced by Tyra Banks.

On a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ Token CEO podcast, Andrews opened up about her exit from ABC.

“I got a call that said, ‘You know, so-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s—, this is it,’” Andrews said to host Erika Nardini. “You know, I felt sorry for myself and I kind of felt like this was a terrible time to lose a job because we don’t know when live television is coming back… these are hard jobs to get.”

Andrews added: “I was like, ’Oh, no. I’m a loser. This is really bad.”

While Andrews will have a busy fall with her NFL work, she admitted she’s pursuing other opportunities now that she’s off DWTS.

“I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon,” Andrews said. “I really enjoyed being in that space and I think I’m somebody that, as much as I do love sports, I’m a fan of a lot of things, [including] reality TV. I’m just a fan of TV.”