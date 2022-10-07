Erin Andrews Explains Why She "Caused A Little Bit Of A Scene" Recently

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews is one of the best in the business - if not the best.

She's a veteran in the football world and knows what it takes to get the job done. During her years in the business, she's traveled all over the country for work, which comes wither perks but also downfalls.

Andrews recounted a recent moment where she "caused a little bit of a scene" while on the move.

"We've all moving now to the Admiral's Club. My card is not with my number, but I have a picture of my card," Andrews recounted on her podcast with Charissa Thompson.

"No you have to have the physical card," the employee reportedly told her.

"I'm hungry, I'm tired. I have to pee and I just want to get in my comfies. I pay whatever it is a month to have this card. Ma'am please," she remembered said.

"Nope, if you want to talk to my manager..." the employee started.

That's when Andrews said she "lost it," started causing a scene and walked out.

Andrews is humble enough to call herself out.