Erin Andrews Responds To Fan Who Said She Has Crush On 1 NFL QB

erin andrews works the sideline during a gameDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews works on the sideline during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews had a great response to a fan who said the FOX NFL reporter has a crush on one star quarterback.

As a woman in football, Andrews has to deal with a lot of unfortunate crap on social media. This was on full display on Tuesday, when a fan alleged that Andrews had a crush on one of the players she covers.

The fan alleged that the longtime NFL reporter has a crush on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the NFC South franchise this offseason.

“I really do think lowkey Erin Andrews has a crush on Tom Brady,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Andrews responded to the fan, admitting that there is a crush on Brady in her household – only, it’s not from her. It’s from her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

“Ehhhhhh I think you should ask my husband about his not so low key crush on him,” Andrews clapped back.

Well played, Erin.

And, Jarrett, a man crush on Tom Brady is nothing to be ashamed about. What’s not to like about the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback?

Brady and Co. are set to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans. The game will be on FOX.


