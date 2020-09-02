Erin Andrews Reveals How She Found Out About Losing TV Gig

Erin Andrews is known to sports fans as one of the top sideline reporters in the NFL, but she’s also known to many as the co-host of Dancing With The Stars.

The prominent TV star lost that gig earlier this year, though. ABC parted ways with Andrews and her longtime co-host, Tom Bergeron.

ABC hired Tyra Banks to host the show on her own. The new season of the hit series will debut later this fall.

Andrews has since revealed how she found out about losing the prominent TV gig.

“It was a surprise,” Erin said in an interview with Extra. ‘I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, “This isn’t good.”‘

Andrews, 42, had been co-hosting the show with Bergeron since 2014. She added that she remains very close with her former co-host.

“I text Tom, like once a week… and the dancers as well. That’s a family… I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years, I always call it a Dancing With The Stars Mafia — once you’re in, it’s really hard to break away,” she added.

Andrews also said that she wishes her replacement nothing but the best.

The prominent NFL reporter, meanwhile, will return to work later this month, when the Saints open the season against the Bucs on Sept. 13.

The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.