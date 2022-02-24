Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors

For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?

Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that Aikman is close to finalizing a deal with ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

From the report:

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon. The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million with CBS.

Aikman, Joe Buck and Erin Andrews have formed one of the top broadcasting teams in all of sports for several years now.

Earlier this year, Andrews had a one-word reaction to the Aikman rumors.

We asked Andrews about the speculation earlier this month, too.

“I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding?” she said in an interview with The Spun. “This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends.”

She added: “I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean I think, apparently I’m the only one that thinks that way because they’re leaving me. I don’t know, I’ll call you when their contracts are signed.”

While nothing has been finalized, it sounds like FOX will have a different looking No. 1 NFL team in 2022.