Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

For the first time since the turn of the century, Tom Brady will not be suiting up in an NFL uniform next season. After 22 seasons, Brady appears to be hanging it up for good. On Wednesday, sportscaster Eric Andrews couldn’t believe the news.

“NO,” Andrews tweeted to her 2.6 million followers.

A sixth-round pick out of Michigan, who would’ve thought Tom Brady would become the greatest quarterback of a generation. And the most decorated QB of all-time.

15 Pro Bowls, seven Super Bowl rings (more than any NFL franchise), three MVP’s and countless other accolades, Brady’s career is unrivaled. The future Hall of Famer’s company TB12 tweeted a congratulatory thank you message once the news got out.

Across 365 games, Tom Brady ranks first in regular season career passing yards (84,520), pass attempts (11,317), pass completions (7,263) and touchdowns (624). But Brady built his legacy in the playoffs.

Postseason marks such as wins (35), passing yards (13,049), touchdowns (86) and more are numbers that may never be approached again.

Pick No. 199 in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady proved his doubters wrong at every turn. From backup freshman QB in high school, to seventh-string signal-caller at Michigan, to the bottom of the depth chart with the Patriots, Brady got his chance in 2001 and never looked back.