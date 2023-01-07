Erin Andrews Has 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Erin Andrews following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

At the mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season it certainly looked like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be enjoying the playoffs from their respective couches.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers closed out the seasons strong. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Packers can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Given the recent success of Brady and Rodgers, sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson had to talk about it.

Andrews had a simple reaction to what Brady and Rodgers delivered over the final few games of the season.

"The best," she said on Twitter.

She's not wrong.

Brady will go down as the greatest football player of all time. Meanwhile, Rodgers is already seen as arguably the most talented NFL quarterback of all time - just without the necessary Super Bowl titles to be in the GOAT conversation.

Can Rodgers and the Packers finish their late run to the playoffs?