Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era.

After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:

"What a battle."

The Niners defeated the Cowboys 19-12 behind a strong defensive performance and some timely throws from rookie Brock Purdy, as well as big plays by tight end George Kittle.

Speaking to Andrews following the win, Warner gave praise to the Bay Area fans who came out to support them on their pursuit of the team's first Super Bowl victory since 1994.

"It was electric!" the star LB said. "I knew the faithful would come out and show up big time. This was amazing and I'm excited for our next challenge in Philly to hopefully go earn a shot at the trophy."

The two NFC powers will meet Sunday at 3 PM ET at the Linc.