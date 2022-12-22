Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Reaction To Pro Bowl Announcement

Jeremy Reaves' path to the 2022 Pro Bowl is one of the most unique in the NFL.

Since going unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Reaves has been on and off practice squads and waived on several occasions.

For the first time in his NFL career, Reaves finally made the Commanders' 53-man roster out of training camp. With this opportunity, he became the special teams starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Veteran NFL broadcaster Erin Andrew shared her reaction to this incredible accomplishment.

"This is unreal," she wrote in response to his career transaction report.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera informed Reaves of his Pro Bowl selection in a touching video clip that's going viral on social media. In addition to all the career struggles he's faced in the NFL, Reaves mother also passed away last year.

"If I can tell you one thing, just don’t quit! The beauty is in the journey! Run your race!" Reaves wrote on Twitter in response to his selection.