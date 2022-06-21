Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Reaction To Rob Gronkowski News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football - again.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.

In the hour since his announcement, the football world has been reacting to the somewhat surprising news. One of those reactions came from veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

She had a very simple message for Gronk.

"One. Of. A. Kind," she said on Twitter.

In the post, Gronk also revealed that his younger self wrote about playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one day.

"Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player," he said. "For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Mission accomplished, Gronk.