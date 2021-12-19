Erin Andrews Has A Surprising Favorite Christmas Present

What’s everyone’s favorite Christmas present from growing up?

For many, it’s probably a video game system, or a type of sports equipment, or maybe a special toy. For longtime reporter Erin Andrews, it’s something much different.

The longtime NFL and college football reporter admitted on the latest edition of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, that her favorite Christmas present is getting underwear from her parents.

Seriously.

“My dad would stick out one arm for me and one arm for Ken. He’d put his head down in the underwear store and my mom would just start putting thongs on each one of his arms!” Andrews admitted on the podcast episode.

Andrews added that it’s her favorite gift.

“My favorite Christmas present every year from my parents! UNDERWEAR!!!” she admitted.

Hey, it might not be that exciting, but everyone needs underwear. It’s a solid present.