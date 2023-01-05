Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On 'Dancing With The Stars'

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was a co-host of Dancing with the Stars from Season 18 through Season 28.

During the latest episode of "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," Andrews received a comment from a fan regarding her stint on Dancing with the Stars. She was asked if she misses being on the show.

"That's so sweet," Andrews said. "I do miss parts of it. I miss Tom [Bergeron], I miss seeing the dancers, I miss our script reads in the morning because they were super sarcastic."

Andrews then spilt some tea regarding the script reads that Dancing with the Stars would have before every show.

"Obviously it was live, but we had a format of where we would be, the opening number, and then we would watch all the packages in the morning. You'd find out who was sleeping together, who was fighting, who was faking it, who was injured."

That’s some serious drama, that’s for sure.

Even though Andrews is no longer on Dancing with the Stars, she continues to keep her fans entertained.