Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from professional football earlier this week.

Brady, 44, is retiring with seven Super Bowl wins and a ton of NFL passing records.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said in his statement on Instagram. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared her personal reaction to the Brady news on her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, earlier this week.

AWWW🥺🥺 @ErinAndrews’s reaction to the 🐐 retiring from the NFL. @TomBrady what a historic career. Thank you for all the legendary memories, you will be missed!!! #TB12Forever #TheGoat #BradyRetirement @CharissaT pic.twitter.com/mync8lruPo — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) February 4, 2022

That’s well said by Erin. Many of us have grown up with Brady at the quarterback position. It will be extremely weird to have an NFL without him.