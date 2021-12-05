The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Message For Gym Goers

FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin AndrewsBURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL and college football reporter Erin Andrews is around athletes all the time. The former University of Florida dancer is an athlete herself, too. This is all to say that Andrews likely knows how to behave in a gym.

Many people do not, though.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the longtime NFL sideline reporter had a brutally honest message for gym goers.

“I got off my treadmill and wanted to look to see who he was riding that would make him create these disgusting noises because none of my peloton instructors do that. He didn’t even have it on,” Andrews admitted.

Don’t grunt hard at the gym, people. No one wants to hear that.

“No one needs to hear your noises at the gym!!!” Andrews tweeted on social media earlier this week.

Well said, Erin.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.