Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Message For Outfit Critics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have a message for all the outfit trolls out there:

"Shut up."

Speaking on their "Calm Down" podcast, the FOX Sports pair talked on-air outfits and how women can't seem to win when it comes to what they wear on television.

Thompson started out by complimenting Andrews' hat that she wore last weekend, much to the surprise of the sideline reporter.

"Thanks!" Andrews replied. "Of course, Twitter always has a say and it's like shut up. You stand on a sideline where it was 100 degrees and I knew the head would be soaking wet, I didn't want to deal with it... I was like, you know what? I'm just going to wear a hat."

Thompson went on to say that there's just no pleasing everyone as far as respective styles go.

"Here's the thing," she explained. Everyone's going to say something. If I wear a dress that's literally a [expletive] turtleneck dress ... then it's like 'Oh, what it is this evening wear?' If I wear anything that remotely shows cleavage, it's like 'Oh, you little slut on a Sunday.' Like, which one, what do you want from me?"