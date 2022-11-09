Erin Andrews Has Intriguing Offer For Ryan Reynolds Amid Senators Rumors

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators NHL franchise is currently looking for a new owner.

This comes just eight months after former owner Eugene Melnyk passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52.

Since then, the team has been put up for sale and one person who has shown an interest in them is Ryan Reynolds, who has starred in numerous movies.

Reynolds stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon on Monday's edition of The Tonight Show and confirmed that he does want to buy the franchise.

However, he did stress that he would need a partner "with a really deep pocket" before joking about getting a "sugar daddy."

Erin Andrews, who's a sideline analyst for FOX, saw that report and tweeted how she thinks Reynolds should get his wife some Senators gear from her clothing line.

Reynolds could do that once he potentially secures the franchise, though that also hinges on him finding a business partner.