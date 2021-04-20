Erin Andrews Reveals The 2 Coaches That Intimidate Her

Erin Andrews is as professional as they come, but even the longtime sports reporter can get intimidated on the field.

The former ESPN reporter, who’s been with FOX for several years, revealed in a recent interview that she’s still intimidated by one NFL coach. We don’t blame her for feeling that way, either.

Andrews told The Carlos Watson Show that she’s still intimidated by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Coach [Bill] Belichick, I’m still very intimidated by him,” Andrews said. “I will say I love being around him. He’s great in meetings. I love watching him just talk to Joe [Buck] and Troy [Aikman], and myself.”

While Belichick is the NFL coach that still intimidates Andrews, there’s a legendary college coach that does the same – Nick Saban.

“I covered college football forever, and I was so intimidated by him,” Andrews said. “I used to stand as far away as possible with my long arms because he’s just all business. He’s serious; he’s a lot like a coach Belichick.”

This halftime interview had Nick Saban in a blender pic.twitter.com/Bir9KEECE5 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

Who wouldn’t be intimidated by Saban after watching that?