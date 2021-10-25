Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Kyle Pitts’ Catch

Erin Andrews showed off some Florida Gators pride on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was viewed by some as the most NFL-ready player in the 2021 draft class. Pitts was a sensational performer at Florida last season. Many thought he could step right into the Falcons offense and be a Pro Bowl performer at tight end.

Over the past two weeks, Pitts has lived up to that hype.

Last week, the rookie tight end caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. This week, Pitts grabbed seven passes for 163 yards.

The rookie tight end also made a ridiculous catch down the sideline.

▶️🐊🏈 Former Florida #Gators TE Kyle Pitts just strolling along with a highlight one-handed deep catch for the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/n5AwzwCSk9 — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) October 24, 2021

Pitts, who starred collegiately at Florida, earned a one-word shoutout from fellow Gators alum Erin Andrews.

“MERCY,” the former Florida Gators dancer tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Mercy, indeed.

The Falcons, meanwhile, defeated the Dolphins, 30-28, on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta improved to 3-3 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s victory.