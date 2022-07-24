Erin Andrews Loving Derek Jeter Documentary: MLB World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks on camera during the fourth quarter of a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Erin Andrews is a fan of ESPN's Derek Jeter documentary.

Andrews, a longtime NFL reporter, has also spent time covering Major League Baseball.

It's clear that the longtime football reporter is a big fan of the New York Yankees legend.

"I’ve sat and written down all of @derekjeter ’s quotes during the first two episodes of #TheCaptain He ALWAYS says WE and not I. Obsessed," she wrote.

Sports fans agree with Andrews.

"True leadership!" one fan wrote.

"THIS," another fan added.

"True leaders say "we", not surprised," another fan added.

"That’s leadership! It’s my biggest pet peeve when coaches or players so I not we. Can’t wait to watch it!!" one fan added.

The Derek Jeter documentary is airing weekly on ESPN.