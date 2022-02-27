Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” The Post has learned. Aikman’s ESPN deal will be for five years, according to sources, and his yearly salary is expected to approach or exceed the neighborhood of Tony Romo’s $17.5 million per year contract with CBS. The deal is not yet signed, but it is near completion.

Earlier this year, longtime FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked by The Spun about her thoughts on Aikman’s potential departure.

“I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding? This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends. I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean I think, apparently I’m the only one that thinks that way because they’re leaving me. I don’t know, I’ll call you when their contracts are signed,” she said.

Aikman might not be the only member of the team leaving.

ESPN is reportedly looking to bring Joe Buck with him.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman could be reuniting at ESPN 👀 Do you wanna hear this duo on 'Monday Night Football'? https://t.co/9wq0XARs7T (via @AndrewMarchand) pic.twitter.com/t4xan9ZonK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2022

FOX’s No. 1 NFL broadcast could look a lot different next year.