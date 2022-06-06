Erin Andrews Makes Her Opinion On Derek Jeter Very Clear

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is the newest Derek Jeter fan and she wants everyone to know about it.

Andrews took to Twitter today praising Jeter for his Instagram activity as of late.

"Do yourself a favor and follow Derek Jeter on IG," she said. "Obsessed with his coffee talk today with his daughter. A fun side to the Captain. love it."



There you have it, folks. We guess it's time to follow Jeter on Instagram.

Andrews, meanwhile, will have a new team at FOX this upcoming football season. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN.

Aikman called leaving Andrews one of the toughest decisions he's had to make in his career.

“The toughest call I had to make was to Erin Andrews, to tell her I’ve leaving,” Aikman said, via the Miami Herald. “She’s like a sister to both of us.”

Andrews will have a few new team members this upcoming NFL season. She'll be joined by Tom Rinaldi, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.