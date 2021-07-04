Erin Andrews Reacts To Legendary Broadcaster’s Retirement

One of the best broadcasters in sports media history has officially called it a career.

Marv Albert, 80, is officially stepping away from the microphone. The longtime broadcaster called his final game on Saturday night, when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“With tonight’s game winding down, I’m thinking ‘Well, this is it. My last broadcast.’ And all that’s going through my mind is I have been so fortunate to be doing this for 55 years. Doing what I love, having a front-row seat for so many of the iconic moments of sports history,” Albert said at the end of Game 6 on Saturday night.

“You gifted the game of basketball with your voice.” ✊ Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert wraps up a legendary career. pic.twitter.com/4ONADiRqOo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Erin Andrews is among those who have taken to social media to pay tribute to Albert.

“And here comes Larry Bird!” Andrews recalled Albert saying in the 1991 NBA playoffs.

Andrews added: “One of my favorite Marv Albert moments. He was the NBA soundtrack of my childhood. #Legend.”

The sports world will miss hearing Albert call games, but he is very deserving of a long and relaxing retirement.

Congrats on a great career, Marv.