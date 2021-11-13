Erin Andrews Has Message For Robert Woods After Brutal Injury News

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Robert Woods is out for the season.

During Friday’s practice, just hours after the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., Woods suffered a knee injury.

There was originally hope that the injury wasn’t serious. Woods was reportedly only down for a few minutes before finishing up practice and going through post-workout interviews. But later tests ultimately revealed the receiver’s unfortunate fate.

Woods has reportedly suffered an ACL tear that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Countless fans and sports media personalities have come out in support of Woods during this difficult time — including Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

“Heartbroken for Robert Woods. Love this guy,” she wrote on Twitter.

Heartbroken for Robert Woods. Love this guy https://t.co/xnzxt7pl3G — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 13, 2021

With the signing of OBJ, excitement surrounding the Rams’ already-elite offense was at an all time high. Many felt the combination of Woods, Beckham, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp was the recipe for a Super Bowl-winning squad.

Now, the 7-2 squad will have to go through the rest of the season without one of their primary weapons.

Playing second fiddle to Kupp, the league’s leading receiver, Woods had logged 556 yards and four touchdowns before this injury. If not for the recent signing of Beckham, the only other viable wide receiver option left behind Kupp would be Van Jefferson.

Without Robert Woods, the Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.