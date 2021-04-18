Erin Andrews Reveals Most Exciting Game She’s Ever Attended

Erin Andrews has seen a lot of great games in person.

The longtime sports reporter, who’s covered major college football and the National Football League, among other things, is often on the sideline at the biggest games of the year.

But what’s the most excited she’s ever been for a game?

Last month, Andrews was asked this specific question from Jalen Rose in a story for the New York Post. Her answer was somewhat surprising – and perhaps a recency bias answer – but a solid pick nonetheless.

“Maybe just because it’s fresh in my mind, [Tom] Brady going to Lambeau [Field] to take on [Aaron] Rodgers when Rodgers is having an MVP season. I mean, I was freaking pumped … I was raised a Packers fan … I don’t know how it gets any better than that. Two future Hall of Famers and going head- to-head to go the Super Bowl. Holy cow,” Andrews told Rose.

The Buccaneers beat the Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field back in late January.

Tampa Bay went on to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, where Tom Brady won his seventh championship at the age of 43.