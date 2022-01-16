The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach Whose Look She Loves

Erin Andrews working during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks on camera during the fourth quarter of a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

One of Erin Andrews’ favorite dressed NFL head coaches will be on display at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The San Francisco 49ers, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, will take on the No. 3-seeded Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Shanahan leads the 49ers into the playoffs this year. While the 49ers are the No. 6 seed, many believe they can upset the Cowboys and make a deep run into the postseason.

Today’s Cowboys vs. 49ers game will be on CBS, but FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews will likely be watching if she can.

Andrews, who will work the Eagles at Buccaneers game at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX, revealed this week that she’s a big fan of Shanahan.

The flat-brim hat is an interesting choice for an NFL head coach, that’s for sure. However, you’re certainly doing something right when Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are fans of it.

Dallas and San Francisco will kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.

