One of Erin Andrews’ favorite dressed NFL head coaches will be on display at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The San Francisco 49ers, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, will take on the No. 3-seeded Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Shanahan leads the 49ers into the playoffs this year. While the 49ers are the No. 6 seed, many believe they can upset the Cowboys and make a deep run into the postseason.

Today’s Cowboys vs. 49ers game will be on CBS, but FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews will likely be watching if she can.

Andrews, who will work the Eagles at Buccaneers game at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX, revealed this week that she’s a big fan of Shanahan.

!!! @ErinAndrews is a huge fan of @49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his SWAG!😎 Who likes his flat brim??? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! @CharissaT pic.twitter.com/yIRWWFrFoo — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) January 15, 2022

The flat-brim hat is an interesting choice for an NFL head coach, that’s for sure. However, you’re certainly doing something right when Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are fans of it.

Dallas and San Francisco will kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.