NFL Reporter Erin Andrews Lands Cool New Sports Gig

Erin Andrews is known mostly for her NFL reporting, but the veteran sports personality has landed a cool gig with NASCAR.

The Florida Gators alum has revealed that she will be serving as the grand marshal at this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, in Atlanta.

Andrews, who serves as an NFL reporter for FOX, will take part in the race due to her role with Tubi, a streaming service.

Chip Ganassi Racing has a new deal with Fox-aligned free streaming platform @Tubi that starts on the No. 42 this weekend at Atlanta and will continue on the No. 1 at Richmond in April. ➖ Tubi partner @ErinAndrews will be the grand marshal at Atlanta as part of the activation. pic.twitter.com/Y9R4rwsL0A — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 15, 2021

Tubi is owned by FOX and partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing to do a paint scheme for Ross Chastain’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro.

Andrews spoke about her role with Tubi earlier this year.

“Tubi is a streaming service, and we are really excited about it,” Andrews told Good Day DC . “Do I really need to say anything more than ‘free?’ You heard me. It’s free. We all know during quarantine [that] we sat back and watched our streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.”

Andrews also recently launched a podcast with her longtime friend and broadcasting colleague, Charissa Thompson.

The two host a podcast titled “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”