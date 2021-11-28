Erin Andrews Shares Her Nightmare Interview Scenario

Erin Andrews is a seasoned television professional, always coming across as extremely put together and well mannered, but hey, she’s human, so that can’t always be the case.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the veteran sports reporter shared her nightmare scenario.

Andrews outlined how she’ll have pregame conference calls where she’ll often have to mute herself.

The FOX reporter outlined one particular nightmare scenario.

“What happens if I get a text and it accidentally hits the unmute button and I’m flushing the toilet, and Aaron Rodgers is going over like why they’ve struggled on third downs,” she explained to Charissa Thompson.

“What happens if I get a text and it accidentally hits the unmute button and I’m flushing the toilet, and Aaron Rodgers is going over like why they’ve struggled on third downs.”😂 😂 @ErinAndrews when you gotta go, you gotta go🤷‍♀️ #ConferenceCalls #BathroomBlooper @CharissaT pic.twitter.com/bvTe5G5xwX — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) November 27, 2021

That would be pretty bad.

Rodgers can’t get her much flack for a funny press conference moment, though…

"I have a fractured toe." Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vc3v9l22z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 24, 2021

Rodgers and the Packers are currently taking on the Rams.

The game is airing on FOX.