Erin Andrews Opens Up About Her Past Medical Scare

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Erin Andrews opened up about her cervical cancer battle in 2016.

"I actually didn't handle it probably the best way I could have," she said in an interview for Selena Gomez's newsletter Wondermind. "Only a really small group of people knew. And I didn't even tell my coworkers, who are really like family to me."

Andrews admitted that she didn't want to go public with her diagnosis. She chose to rely on those closest to her instead of allowing herself to open up about the health scare.

Here's more of what she said, via Yahoo Sports:

"When it all happened, I kind of went into a state of mind where I was in week three of the football season, [and because Fox was covering] the Super Bowl that year, I did not wanna deal with it mentally at all. Because, for me, doing football — and I was also hosting Dancing with the Stars at the time — was way too important to me," she explained. "I was so obsessed with not missing a game, not showing any weakness there, and not missing any Dancing with the Stars. So I kind of made my family and my friends deal with it, even though I was the one going through the surgeries."

Thankfully, Andrews is doing well a few years later, but even she knows to prioritize her health before her work now.