Erin Andrews Shoots Down Packers Fan’s Postgame Interview Complaint

FOX’s Erin Andrews interviewed Aaron Rodgers on the field following the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. The Packers topped the Seahawks, 28-23, to advance to the national championship game.

Naturally, Andrews asked Rodgers about the upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers lost to the 49ers, 37-8, earlier this season.

Rodgers was fine with the question, but said he wasn’t focusing too much on San Francisco in the moment.

“I’m just going to enjoy a nice glass of scotch tonight, and get onto the film for San Francisco tomorrow,” he said.

"I'm just going to enjoy a nice glass of scotch tonight, and get onto the film for San Francisco tomorrow." 🥃@AaronRodgers12 with the honest interview alongside @ErinAndrews 😂 pic.twitter.com/DBZZGqwD5v — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

One Packers fan did not seem to be OK with the 49ers question, though.

“Hey, thanks for waiting 7 seconds after that game before bringing up the San Francisco loss to Rodgers. Awesome,” he tweeted at Andrews.

The FOX reporter had a perfect response:

“Did it ruin your night? You going to be ok? You think Rodgers is going to be ok??” she tweeted back.

Did it ruin your night? You going to be ok? You think Rodgers is going to be ok?? 🤪🤪 https://t.co/gRzlztlxTf — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 13, 2020

Well played, Erin.

The Packers and the 49ers, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. next Sunday. The game will be on FOX.