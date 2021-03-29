Erin Andrews Reacts To The NCAA Tournament Drama

Erin Andrews is known for covering football for Fox Sports, but she’s all-in on the NCAA Tournament this month.

The veteran sports reporter attended the University of Florida, which had a disappointing finish in the Big Dance this month.

Florida, the No. 7 seed in the South Region, fell to Cinderella team Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators were taken down by the No. 15 seed, which upset No. 2 seed Ohio State in the opening round of the tournament.

Oral Roberts’ run stopped in the Sweet 16, though, as they fell to No. 3 seed Arkansas on Saturday night. The finish was thrilling, with ORU missing a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Even Andrews, whose Florida Gators fell to Oral Roberts one round prior, was heartbroken for the Cinderella team.

“I’m crying for this team. And this team beat my team,” she tweeted.

I’m crying for this team. And this team beat my team. — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) March 28, 2021

Oral Roberts’ loss to Arkansas was arguably the most exciting game of the Sweet 16. Andrews appeared to be locked in on the contest all night.

Insane suspense — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) March 28, 2021

Goosebumps at an all time high. Bummer bc I just shaved my legs. 3 seconds left! I love this!! #MarchMadness — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) March 28, 2021

The Elite Eight is now set, with the games beginning on Monday night.

This evening, we’ll get Houston against Oregon State and Baylor against Arkansas. Tuesday night, Gonzaga will take on USC and Michigan will take on UCLA.

Hopefully we get even better drama in the four Elite Eight games.