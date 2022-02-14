Erin Andrews Reacts To Aaron Donald’s Postgame Video

Aaron Donald’s years of hard work finally paid off with a Super Bowl victory on Sunday night. Erin Andrews is simply happy she got to witness Donald’s journey.

Donald was the first player or coach to get an interview following the Rams’ monumental victory. He had a memorable postgame interview on the field.

“I’m just so happy. I wanted this so bad,” Donald said with tears streaming down his face. “I dreamed this, man. I dreamed this. It’s surreal. Look at this, man. I feel amazing. I feel great.”

Andrews loved what Donald had to say. She couldn’t be happier for one of the best defensive tackles in football history.

“I love Aaron Donald,” Andrews wrote on Twitter.

I love Aaron Donald. “It’s all I’m missing” — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) February 14, 2022

Erin Andrews isn’t the only NFL fan Aaron Donald won over tonight. The entire football world is happy for Donald.

Now, the question is will the Rams defensive lineman retire? There’s speculation he may call it a career now that he’s won a Super Bowl.

First, Donald will enjoy the championship and later on receive his Super Bowl ring.