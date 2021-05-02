Erin Andrews Reacts To Buccaneers Taking A Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the potential heir to Tom Brady in the 2021 NFL Draft earlier this week.

While Brady plans on playing for the foreseeable future, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will not be able to play forever (probably, anyway).

So, the Buccaneers need to get someone in the pipeline for when Brady decides to step away from the game for good. Tampa Bay did just that in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers selected former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round. He could be the man who replaces Brady in Tampa Bay.

“Staying in Florida is amazing,” Trask said. “I loved my time at the University of Florida. To have the opportunity to continue my career right down the road is amazing. I love the state of Florida. I’m glad I get to stay there for now.”

Florida Gators alum turned FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews is excited, too. She took to Twitter to react to the Buccaneers taking a quarterback.

Trask was one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the country in 2020. It will be interesting to see when he gets a chance to play in Tampa Bay.