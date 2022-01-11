Erin Andrews Reacts To College Football Hall Of Fame News

On Monday, the College Football Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the class of 2022.

Former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom was among those inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Croom, 67, was Mississippi State’s head coach from 2004-08. He played collegiately at Alabama, where he was an All-American offensive lineman.

The former Mississippi State head coach was the SEC’s Coach of the Year in 2007. He led the Bulldogs to an 8-5 season and a win in the Liberty Bowl.

FOX NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews reacted to Croom’s Hall of Fame induction on Monday. Andrews, who started her career covering college football, said Croom was one of her favorite in-game interviews.

“One of my favorite halftime interviews during my early years. Congrats Coach,” she tweeted.

One of my favorite halftime interviews during my early years. Congrats Coach https://t.co/L6gxSZRfoT — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 11, 2022

The College Football Hall of Fame announced its complete class of 2022 on Monday, which can be seen below.

Man. Finally. Chuck Ealey is finally going to the college football hall of fame!! He went 35-0 as the starting quarterback at Toledo. It’s about damn time. pic.twitter.com/VCkDsmqJR8 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 10, 2022

Congrats to all of the inductees!