Erin Andrews Reacts To Impressive Fox Ratings

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL on Fox continues to be top dog in professional football broadcasting.

With an average of 24.13 million viewers, America's Game of the Week is projected to finish as the most-watched program in all of television for the 14th straight year.

Fox NFL 2022 regular season games reeled in an average of 19.42 million viewers, making it the No. 1 NFL package on television.

"The network's new FOX NFL team helped lead the largest viewership increase on any network this season and AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK continues its reign as the [No. 1] package on television," Fox Sports PR wrote on Twitter.

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrew took to Twitter to react to this exciting news for her network.

"Get it! @NFLonFOX," she wrote.

Andrews has been a major contributor to Fox's NFL coverage since she joined the network in 2012. The former ESPN employee is Fox's leading sideline reporter for the NFL broadcasting team.