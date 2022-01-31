Erin Andrews Reacts To Kelly Stafford Postgame Video

The Spun

There was a lot of raw emotion on the SoFi Stadium field following the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game in Southern California.

Los Angeles is off to the Super Bowl, while San Francisco is going home.

This is the first Super Bowl appearance of Matthew Stafford’s career. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is on quite a run following his trade from the Detroit Lions.

Following the game, Matthew had an emotional embrace with his wife, Kelly.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews had a pretty cool reaction to the video, as well.

There was some emotion on the other side of the field, too.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has played what is likely his final game with the franchise. He is likely to be cut or traded this offseason.

The Rams and the Bengals, meanwhile, are set to play in the Super Bowl in two weeks.

