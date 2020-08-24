Erin Andrews Reacts To Report About NFL’s Testing Results

The story in the NFL on Sunday was its COVID-19 testing results – and the problems that can come with it.

On Sunday, several NFL teams dealt with multiple false positive COVID-19 tests. Multiple teams across the league were forced to postpone or delay their Sunday morning practices due to false positive test results.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday night that the league had 77 false positive tests to deal with.

“A total of 77 tests from 11 NFL teams processed by the same New Jersey lab came back positive from Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, per league source. All 77 individuals underwent an additional point of care test — and all tested negative,” he reports.

“Under NFL-NFLPA protocol, the original tests are also being retested — and all the results of those have been negative as well, per source. Further evidence of a lab issue that caused what now appears to be 77 false positives.”

FOX reporter Erin Andrews had a simple reaction to the news.

Many fans across the league have been asking the same question – what if something like this happens on a Sunday morning during the regular season?

Do the games get pushed back until the tests can be confirmed? Do the games happen without the players who tested positive?

Thankfully for the NFL, this happened weeks before the regular season is scheduled to begin. The NFL is going to extreme lengths to play as safely as possible during the pandemic.

As this latest report shows, though, even the testing policies can have issues.