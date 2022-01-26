Erin Andrews Reacts To The NFL’s Wild Postseason

Last week’s divisional round lineup provided one of the most entertaining weekend’s in NFL history. Riding high on the excitement of this past weekend, fans and analysts from around the league still can’t get over this incredible slate of games.

During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared her thoughts on this year’s unpredictable postseason.

“This has been an amazing postseason,” she said. “… I love it. I love that it’s not a foregone conclusion every single week.”

"This has been an amazing postseason & I love that it's not a foregone conclusion every week" ~@ErinAndrews#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/cs8l9scGeA — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2022

After starting the weekend with a game-winning field goal for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Tennessee Titans, each matchup seemed to outdo the next. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers with a walk-off field goal of their own, the Los Angeles Rams held off a near-incredible comeback from Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs finished off the weekend with a historically-great overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

If this weekend’s slate of conference championship games is even half as exciting as the divisional round, that’s a win for NFL fans everywhere.