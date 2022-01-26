The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Erin Andrews Reacts To The NFL’s Wild Postseason

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Last week’s divisional round lineup provided one of the most entertaining weekend’s in NFL history. Riding high on the excitement of this past weekend, fans and analysts from around the league still can’t get over this incredible slate of games.

During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared her thoughts on this year’s unpredictable postseason.

“This has been an amazing postseason,” she said. “… I love it. I love that it’s not a foregone conclusion every single week.”

After starting the weekend with a game-winning field goal for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Tennessee Titans, each matchup seemed to outdo the next. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers with a walk-off field goal of their own, the Los Angeles Rams held off a near-incredible comeback from Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs finished off the weekend with a historically-great overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

If this weekend’s slate of conference championship games is even half as exciting as the divisional round, that’s a win for NFL fans everywhere.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.