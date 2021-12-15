Erin Andrews Reacts To The Stunning Recruiting News

Longtime college football and NFL reporter Erin Andrews has seen a lot over the course of her career, but nothing quite like this.

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the football world, landing the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in Travis Hunter.

Hunter, a five-star cornerback, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State on Wednesday afternoon.

The elite recruit announced his decision on Twitter.

Andrews, who attended Florida State’s rival, Florida, shared her reaction to the stunning news on Twitter.

“I’ll try this again! Wow!! Ok!!” she tweeted.

Florida State fans are not happy with Sanders – or Hunter.

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me,” Hunter said. “I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles.

“It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”

Watch out, college football – Deion Sanders is here to stay.