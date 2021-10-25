The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Postgame Moment

Erin Andrews working during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews talks on camera during the fourth quarter of a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady left a young fan in tears on Sunday, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Bears, Brady made his way to the stands, where he saw a young fan holding up a sign.

The young fan’s sign said that Brady helped him battle brain cancer. Brady walked up to the young fan and gave him his game-worn hat.

It was a pretty special moment.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who’s covered a lot of Tom Brady games over the years, couldn’t help but be overcome with emotion following the interaction.

It was a pretty good day overall for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday’s win, while Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the 600 touchdown mark.

The Buccaneers are set to return to the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.

