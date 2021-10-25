Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady’s Postgame Moment

Tom Brady left a young fan in tears on Sunday, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Following the Buccaneers’ win over the Bears, Brady made his way to the stands, where he saw a young fan holding up a sign.

The young fan’s sign said that Brady helped him battle brain cancer. Brady walked up to the young fan and gave him his game-worn hat.

It was a pretty special moment.

Tom Brady walking over to meet a little boy with :33 left in the game, handed him his hat and shook his hand… and the boy broke down in tears. He had a sign that said Brady helped beat brain cancer pic.twitter.com/5qzTF8v5F2 — Robert Pandolfino (@RPandolfino) October 24, 2021

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who’s covered a lot of Tom Brady games over the years, couldn’t help but be overcome with emotion following the interaction.

It was a pretty good day overall for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday’s win, while Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the 600 touchdown mark.

The Buccaneers are set to return to the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.