Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline.

Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.

"Tom Brady throws his Surface tablet, he throws his helmet. That's always great drama to see," Andrews said this week.

Brady opened up about the situation earlier this week, laughing it off.

"I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately. I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating," Brady joked, via the New York Post. "Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great yesterday, so I had to take it out on the poor, meaningless tablet."

Perhaps he'll have more success this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.