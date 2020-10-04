Erin Andrews Responds To Comment By ABC Executive Producer

Erin Andrews is a little less busy than usual this fall.

The veteran NFL reporter is in the thick of the 2020 regular season, doing sideline reporting for FOX. She’ll be on the call this afternoon.

Andrews lost one of her other prominent television gigs earlier this summer. She is no longer the co-host of Dancing With The Stars. ABC let go of both Andrews and fellow co-host Tom Bergeron, replacing them with Tyra Banks.

An ABC executive producer recently spoke about that decision.

“I think it’s all about evolution,” executive producer Andrew Llinares said. “I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out — maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that’s been there for years. … I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm.”

Andrews responded to the comment on Twitter.

UGGGGHHH @Tom_Bergeron! I'm the one that WARNED you that the sequins weren't shiny enough. 😬 https://t.co/dClzC4JnBA — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) September 30, 2020

Well played, Erin.

Banks, meanwhile, spoke highly of the former co-hosts.

“I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world,” Banks said. “So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

The 29th season of the hit show debuted this fall.