Erin Andrews Reveals 1 Future Television Career Goal

Erin Andrews’ television workload is a little lighter than normal this fall.

The veteran sports reporter is still doing games for FOX, as she’ll be on the call for Bucs vs. Packers today, but she’s no longer doing Dancing With The Stars.

ABC made the decision this summer to part ways with Andrews and her longtime co-host, Tom Bergeron. The show is going with Tyra Banks moving forward.

“I felt sorry for myself, and I was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because we don’t know when live television is coming back,” Andrews admitted on the Token CEO podcast. “These are hard jobs to get. I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m a loser. This is really bad.’ And then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people who have production groups, and they’re like, ‘You’re going to find something.’”

Andrews is pushing strong ahead now, though.

The veteran sports reporter recently revealed in an interview with The Athletic that she’d like to host a game show one day.

What’s the next non-sports adventure for Erin Andrews with no more @DancingABC? In Tampa for Bucs-Packers today, she says she’d like to host a game show or work with @KevinHart4real: https://t.co/xB2Lm3Iumu — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 18, 2020

Hosting a game show or working with Kevin Hart sounds like a pretty fun career goal.

For now, though, we’ll simply enjoy Andrews’ NFL coverage on FOX.

The Packers and the Bucs are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. today.