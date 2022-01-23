Erin Andrews Reveals 1 NFL Statistic That Shocked Her

The Spun

Troy Aikman on the field with Erin Andrews.

Longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews has been around the game for a long time, so there aren’t too many NFL things that surprise her.

One statistic did, though.

This week, Andrews and Charissa Thompson had New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan on their Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast.

One statistic from Jordan’s career shocked the podcast hosts.

Jordan, one of the best defensive linemen in recent NFL history, has sacked a lot of great quarterbacks over the course of his career. However, one all-time NFL quarterback has eluded him.

Peyton Manning.

Andrews admitted that she was pretty stunned by the revelation.

“This caught me off guard!!” she tweeted.

Of course, Peyton Manning is long retired, so Jordan won’t ever get the chance to record that sack against the legendary quarterback.

Perhaps Jordan can record a few more against Manning’s longtime rival, Tom Brady, in the seasons to come.

