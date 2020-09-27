Erin Andrews Reveals ‘Awkward’ Moment From NFL Assignment

Veteran NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is still getting used to a new normal in the National Football League in 2020.

While some NFL stadiums will host fans in 2020, many will not. And that is going to take some getting used to for Andrews.

Andrews, who was on the call for the Week 1 game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, admitted in a recent interview that she had an awkward moment on the sideline.

“When they play the music, you know, you forget that there’s not 60,000 to 70,000 fans,” she told All Access’ Zuri Hall. “I started, you know, singing Usher really loud, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, the New Orleans Saints can hear me!’ … It’s just super quiet in there, so you can hear anything!”

While that was probably awkward for Andrews, the Saints’ players likely got a laugh out of it.

New Orleans went on to beat Tampa Bay, 34-23, to open the 2020 regular season with a victory. The Saints have since dropped to 1-1 on the season, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Drew Brees and Co. will look to get back on a winning track on Sunday night when they take on the Green Bay Packers in primetime.