Erin Andrews Reveals Her Biggest Sports Broadcasting Hero

Erin Andrews is one of the most-accomplished and most-respected figures in her field. The longtime sports reporter has done quite a bit over the course of her career. Unsurprisingly, many aspiring sports reporters look up to the FOX veteran.

The longtime FOX reporter recently revealed who she looked up to when she was coming into the industry.

Andrews appeared on Russell Wilson’s Danger Talk podcast this week. Wilson revealed that Michael Jordan was his sports hero when he was growing up. He wanted to know if there was someone like that in sports broadcasting that Andrews idolized.

It didn’t take Andrews very long to come up with an answer.

The longtime sports reporter said NFL Network reporter Melissa Stark is her “Michael Jordan.” Stark is one of the best in the game, previously working as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football.

Here’s Andrews’ explanation:

Hands down @dangertalk it’s @MelissaStark for me. Here’s my story where I called her my Michael Jordan https://t.co/EECNRjdoIX — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) December 20, 2020

That’s a pretty good choice.

Andrews, meanwhile, will likely be the answer for many sports broadcasting figures in the years to come. She was on the call of this week’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers beat the Raiders in a wild game, 30-27.